RICHLAND, WA – Ben Franklin Transit (BFT) bus route 268 will be reduced in frequency as the agency continuously works to maintain a balance between maximizing connectivity to essential services, adjusting for significantly decreased demand in response to Governor Jay Inslee’s Stay Home, Stay Healthy order, and managing fluid changes in staffing availability.
Impacted Bus Route Beginning Monday, April 6, 2020:
Route 268.
Trip frequency will reduce from every 30 minutes to every 90 minutes. This is a weekday only route, primarily serving schools that are currently closed and without significant connectivity to essential services as defined by the Governor’s order. Additionally, most stops on this route are shared with other routes, including 66, 67, and 225 which are operating on normal schedules at this time.
“BFT remains committed to protecting our employees while serving members of our community in need of essential transportation services during this time,” said BFT general manager Gloria Boyce. “This service reduction is designed to keep our region moving and allow those dependent on BFT services to make essential trips, while also adjusting for fluctuating BFT staffing availability and expectedly lower demand. Our goal is to reduce service in a way that minimizes impact to overall system coverage and maintains reachability of essential services including grocery, medical, and pharmacy, and essential work trips.”