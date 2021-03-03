Ben Franklin Transit to resume regular service on some routes and discontinue temporary route in Pasco

RICHLAND, WA – Beginning March 8, Ben Franklin Transit (BFT) will resume regular service on three bus routes and discontinue one temporary route in Pasco.
These changes are the final step in restoring regular bus services after making adjustments last year in response to pandemic impacts.
Pasco Bus Route Changes Effective Monday, March 8 The following bus route will be DISCONTINUED:
- Route 61E. This route was launched in March 2020 to temporarily combine and replace Routes 64 and 65, which will now resume service. The following regular bus routes will RESUME REGULAR SERVICE:
- Route 64. This Route will resume regular service Monday through Saturday providing westbound and eastbound service in Pasco on Sylvester Street, 4th Avenue, Clark Street, Lewis Street, and A Street.
- Route 65. This Route will resume regular service Monday through Saturday providing westbound and eastbound service in Pasco on Sylvester Street, Lewis Street, A Street, and to Tierra Vida.
- Route 268. This Route will resume full service Monday through Friday with normal service frequency throughout Pasco and into Richland; Route 268 does not operate on Saturday.
For the most up-to-date bus schedules, BFT recommends riders download and use the Transit app, or go to bft.org/BusRoutes. Phone support is also available Mon-Fri 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sat 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 509-735-5100.
BFT will notify customers via Facebook and Twitter, on its website at bft.org and by other means as appropriate of any further changes in service.
When using BFT services and at our facilities, we ask all riders to adhere to the following:
- Wear a face covering (if needed, drivers can provide free face coverings while supplies last), in accordance with the federal order
- Maintain a safe distance from others
- Wash hands frequently with soap and water (or use hand sanitizer)
- Stay home and do not use public transit if sick or experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms.