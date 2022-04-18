TRI-CITIES, Wash. —
Ben Franklin Transit holds an art contest for local schools each year, choosing three winners’ artwork to feature on the side of a bus for one year. In 2021, around 150 students across 16 schools entered the contest.
The first place winner was Zaydean Valdez from Riverview High School. Second place went to Paul Erickson from Kamiakin High School. Third place went to Cuin Reagan, also from Kamiakin High school.
On Wednesday, April 20, BFT plans to drive the freshly-wrapped bus to both schools to showcase the art. BFT’s interim general manager Ed Frost will recognize the winners. Students, parents and teachers will be able to look at the display.
In addition to the side wrap, the top 25 entries are displayed on the inside, so the bus features the competition inside and out. Students featured in or on the bus will be able to take pictures with their art.
The bus will arrive at Riverview High School at 10:30 a.m. and will leave at 11:30 a.m.
The bus will arrive at Kamiakin High School at noon and will leave at 12:30 p.m.
