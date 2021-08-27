Ben Franklin Transit will begin fixed route Sunday service August 29

RICHLAND, WA – Starting Sunday, August 29, Ben Franklin Transit (BFT) will begin fixed route Sunday service for the first time in the agency’s history.
Complementary services, Dial A Ride and BFT CONNECT, will also begin providing service from 8:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Sundays.
Sunday service be available on six existing bus routes:
METRO 1 | METRO 3 | Route 42 | Route 64 | Route 123 (modified) | Route 225
These routes, including the new METRO One and METRO Three, will offer service every 30 minutes. Riders who do not live near a Sunday route can use BFT’s new ride share service, BFT CONNECT, to deliver them to the closest Sunday route.
For more information about Sunday services, including routes and schedules, riders can go to bft.org/NewPlaces. They can also download the Transit App to see Sunday routes and schedules and plan their travel.
“Our community is growing rapidly and we’re excited to evolve our public transit system to better align with rider demand. We want to offer the kind of transit service and frequency found in larger markets,” said BFT General Manager Gloria Boyce. “The introduction of our frequent service routes, METRO 1 and METRO 3 in June and, now Sunday service, are part of that effort.”