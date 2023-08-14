PENDLETON, Ore.- Olive Lake Campground has temporarily closed due to wildfire activity in the area.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the North Fork John Day Ranger District has temporarily closed the Olive Lake campground beginning August 14.
The closure is due to ongoing firefighting efforts at the Ben Harrison Fire.
“Firefighter and public safety are always our top priority. This closure is a necessary step to minimize public exposure while this fire is actively burning,” said District Ranger Bart Ausland. “We appreciate the public’s patience and understanding.”
According to USDA, the campground closure aims to proactively protect campers and firefighters.
Any campground reservations made through Recreation.gov will be canceled and fully refunded according to the USDA.
For more information about the Olive Lake campground closure contact the North Fork John Day Ranger District at (541) 427-3231.
