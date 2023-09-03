HERMISTON, Ore. -UPDATE. SEPTEMBER 4. 10:55 a.m. Evacuation levels for the Bensel Road fire have been downgraded.

According to the UCSO all areas that were under a level 3 evacuation are now under a level 2 (Be Ready) order and no road closures are currently in effect.

Level 1 and Level 2 evacuations will remain in effect for the time being. According to the UCSO no one was displaced by the fire and the temporary shelter set up at the Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center in Hermiston is empty.

YELLOW: Level 2 - BE SET - GET READY North of Bensel and Progress Rd across Highway 730 to the river. East of Bud Draper Rd all the way to and including Salmon Point. Hat Rock Community and Yacht Club Increased to include: McNary Area (North of Highway 730 to the River between Willamette Ave and Bud Draper Rd

GREEN: Level 1 - BE READY Increased to include: McNary Area (North of Highway 730 (6th St) to the River Between Devore Rd and Willamette Ave)

SHELTER INFORMATION: Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center (EOTECH), 1705 E Airport Rd, Hermiston, OR 97838, is available for those needing shelter due to evacuations

The Oregon State Fire Marshal's Incident Management Team took command of firefighting operations for the Bensel Fire around 8 a.m.

According to the Umatilla County Sheriff's Office the following evacuation levels will remain in place with no changes until at least 1 p.m. when they will be re-evaluated.

Crews are currently fighting a wildfire that started in the area of Bensel Road and US-395. Crews include Umatilla County Fire District 1, Umatilla Rural Fire Protection District, Echo Fire, Hermiston Police, Umatilla County Sheriff's Office and the Oregon Department of Transportation.

According to Umatilla County Fire District 1, the fire is estimated to be 5 square miles in size.

UPDATE: 11:51 p.m. - According to Umatilla County Fire District 1, evacuation notices will stay in place overnight. Evacuations will be reassessed at 8 a.m. Monday when Oregon State Fire Marshal's Green Incident Management Team are briefed and take unified command of the fire.

UPDATE 6:48 p.m. - Another evacuation update has been released from the Umatilla County Sheriff's Office. McNary is now under a level 1 (GET READY) and level 2 (GET SET) evacuation.

UPDATE 6:16 p.m. - The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office posted a map on Facebook of all current evacuations for the Bensel Fire.

A shelter has been opened up at EOTEC at 1705 East Airport Road in Hermiston.

UPDATE 5:16 p.m. - More evacuations have been added according to the Umatilla County Sheriff's Office.

Salmon Point has been upgraded to a level 3 (GO NOW) evacuation. Hat Rock has been given a level 2 (GET SET) evacuation.

UPDATE 5:07 p.m. - According to Chief JW Roberts of Umatilla County Fire District 1, there are currently no injuries from the fire. The fire has taken one building.

UPDATE 4:12 p.m. - The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office announced more evacuations for the Bensel Fire.

Beach Access Road is at evacuation level 3 (GO NOW) and Salmon Point is at evacuation level 2 (GET SET).

UPDATE 3:47 p.m. - The Oregon State Fire Marshal is mobilizing fire bosses and a helicopter to fight the Bensel Fire.

UPDATE 3:33 p.m. - According to a Facebook post from the Umatilla County Sheriff's Office, level 3 (GO NOW) evacuations have been set on Bowdin Lane between Sagebrush and Bensel Road including Alpine Road.

UCSO notes that entry to evacuated areas may be denied until conditions are safe.

UPDATE 3:26 p.m. - According to the Oregon Department of Transportation, US-730 from McNary to US-207 is closed due to the fire.

Official information is still limited at this time.

ORIGINAL COVERAGE - According to Umatilla County Fire District 1, crews are fighting a fire along US-395 in Hermiston.

UCFD 1 is working on the fire with help from Pendleton Fire, Irrigon Fire and Washington State Patrol.

Acreage and cause is unknown at this time.

Oregon State Fire Marshal's' Office Public Information Officer Gert Zoutendijk said the wind played a major role on the spread of the fire.

"It's big right?" he said. "Even though it seems a little moist and the humidity is a little higher, that wind dries it out real quick. Then once a fire gets going and starts, that wind just drives it and it's hard to catch up."

Zoutendijk says when the wind is like that, firefighters try to get in front of it.

According to Zoutendijk, they still don't know what caused the fire.

According to Captain Sterrin Ward of the Umatilla County Sheriff's Office, roads are back open but ask that you take caution as firefighters are still working to put out hotspots.

This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.