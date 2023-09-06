PENDLETON, Ore.- The Blue Mountain Enforcement Narcotics Team (BENT) arrested a suspect for commercial drug offenses.
Over the last year, BENT has been investigating a drug trafficking organization that has been operating in Umatilla and Morrow Counties.
With the assistance of Oregon State Police SWAT team BENT served a search warrant and arrested the suspected leader of the organization.
According to BENT, at 5:30 a.m. on September 6, 2023, BENT executed the search warrant on Beach Avenue in Hermiston Oregon.
During the search, BENT detectives located approximately 550 grams of what is suspected to be cocaine. They also found 204 grams of suspected methamphetamine. 6,418 suspected fentanyl pills and 185 grams of suspected heroin.
Detectives also found $3,988 in U.S. currency. 10 handguns and 3 rifles.
According to BENT, detectives found packaging material that is suspected to be used for distributing illegal controlled substances.
The suspect was arrested and placed into custody during the search warrant execution.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.