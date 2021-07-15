WASHINTON STATE-Benton and Franklin counties are among the highest covid rates not only in Washington, but on the entire west coast.
Health officials say we had a month or two of improvement with our case rates but now there is a sharp increase in positive tests.
The spike in cases is linked to a dramatic slow in vaccination rates, Doctor Amy Person says the age group driving these new cases are those between 20 and 39.
A disturbing trend is the increase in cases in people 18 or younger.
The predominant strain of these positive cases are now the Delta variant which is concerning because of it's highly contagious nature.
"A single person is not just infecting one or two of the many people they may be around that number is now four or 10. We are seeing more transmission in households and we are investigating out breaks and seeing larger numbers of cases," said Dr. Amy Person from the Benton Franklin Health District.
CDC data shows the majority of the county's that have 100 or higher cases per 100,000 people have vaccination rates at 40 percent or lower and that matches what our numbers look like.
Benton county only has 38 percent of the population fully vaccinated and Franklin county has 35.
In the beginning, the biggest barrier was a supply shortage, but now access is not a problem, it's the decrease in demand.
Because of that decrease, the vaccination clinics at CBC will be closing July 18th.
If you are interested in getting vaccinated ask your primary care doctor.