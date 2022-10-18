PASCO, Wash. -
As community members are noticing higher crime rates Benton and Franklin Counties, both are working on looking at the mental and drug use within the counties. The Benton-Franklin Behavioral Health Advisory Committee has been working on the creation of a recovery center.
The Committee has been meeting once a month to talk about what it will take to make the center a reality. Now it's working with community members, law enforcement and EMS staff to get feedback and insight on what the community needs.
Franklin County Sheriff Jim Raymond has been going to meetings.
He said, "The community is starting to provide input and those types of things to the board and then ultimately in the end the board's job is to send a message back to the commissioners, what it is the community wants for the commissioners to then vote and implement."
One plan is to repurpose the former Trios Auburn Campus and turn the old hospital into the recovery center according to a feasibility study from October of 2020.
The committee has done studies into the project finding it would cost less to remodel the building with new security features like cameras and secure places for people to go.
The recovery center's vision would be to have a "no wrong door" policy. Giving first responders a place to bring people directly when looking for a way to provide services they can't.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.