KENNEWICK, WA - The CDC reported that about 5 million people nationwide have skipped their second dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine, which is about 8% of those vaccinated.
In Benton and Franklin County, that doesn't seem to be a problem. However, what is happening, is a decrease in people even getting their vaccine at all.
"We have been seeing a decrease in people getting vaccinated which is concerning considering that the Governor just announced we're seeing a fourth wave of COVID cases in Washington," says Benton County Mass Vaccine Site Public Information Officer Evelyn Lusignan.
The Benton County mass vaccine site at the fairgrounds is able to vaccinate around 2,000 people per day. But these days, these number have been much lower.
"Today we prepared to vaccinate about 1,200 and we still had over 700 available appointments open." says Lusignan.
At this rate, fairground workers say you don't even necessarily have to have an appointment anymore. While they prefer it, you can also just show up to the vaccine site and register on the spot.
"We want as many people possible to get vaccinated." says Lusignan.
According to the Washington State Department of Health website, In Franklin County there are currently 21,396 vaccine doses given, 23,485 people who received the first vaccine, and 17,629 people who received both doses. In Benton County, there are currently 137,120 vaccine doses given, 66,164 people who received the first vaccine, and 50,484 people who received both doses.
The wait time between the first and second dose of Pfizer and Moderna are 3-4 weeks. You also do not need to get your second dose at the same site you received your first dose.
In order for a vaccination to reach it's fully effectiveness, the CDC and Dr. Person state both doses need to be taken.
Luckily, Benton County Fairgrounds has not had to throw away wasted vaccines. But there are thousands allotted considering the amount of appointments made per day.
You can make your COVID vaccine appointment on Prep Mod.