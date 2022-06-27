Benton Franklin County, Wash. -
The Benton and Franklin County Sheriffs have teamed up to begin the process of forming the Benton-Franklin Counties Sheriff’s Posse Units Search and Rescue.
According to the Sheriffs, the group will be utilized for their marine patrols, ORV patrols, parades, crime scene security, search and rescue operations and rural neighborhood patrols.
In addition, it will allow the Sheriff’s Offices to identify assets available in the community such as fixed wing aircraft. However, more importantly, the bi-county regions will be able to share volunteers.
Applications to join the Posse can be found on the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office website (https://www.co.franklin.wa.us/sheriff/forms.php) and soon on the Benton County Sheriff’s Office website (https://www.co.benton.wa.us/pview.aspx?id=714).
