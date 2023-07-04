BENTON CITY, Wash.- Benton City Chamber of Commerce hosted a community celebration for the July 4 holiday.
According to a Facebook post, the event ran from 8 a.m. to noon with guest speakers, a parade and more.
The Chamber served a breakfast in the park at 8 a.m., with a flag raising ceremony following at 9 a.m. Guest speakers included members of the American Legion, Legislative District Representatives, Sheriff Tom Croskrey, and Port of Benton District 2 Commissioner Christy Rasmussen.
Rachel LaBelle was scheduled to sing the national anthem, and Kay Miracle was scheduled to sing "Over the Homes of the Brave."
The parade kicked off at 11 a.m. on 9th Street.
More information about the event can be found online.
