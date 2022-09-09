BENTON CITY, Wash.-
Benton City Daze 2022 is this weekend, September, 9th, through the 11th.
The community celebration, sponsored by the Benton City Chamber of Commerce, will feature live music and a dancing horse competition on Friday night.
There will be a parade on Saturday, as well as a pageant, games, food, a barbecue contest, and a concert.
Sunday will feature food, games, and contests.
Benton City Daze runs from 6-10 p.m. on Friday, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
