SPOKANE, Wash. —
A 47-year-old from Benton City was sentenced to 191 months in federal prison for drug trafficking in the Tri-Cities area. Julio Leal Parra was charged with leading and organizing a drug trafficking conspiracy tied to the Sinaloa cartel. Additionally, Parra will have to pay a $50,000 money judgment and undergo five years of federal supervision if remains in the US.
Court proceedings explained how the FBI Safe Streets Task Force discovered a transnational drug trafficking organization in the Tri-Cities, with Parra as the head of a cell working with leaders in Mexico. He organized the shipment of cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine.
The investigation led to the seizure of over 60 pounds of those three drugs.
Parra also ran the “Perfect Design” upholstery business and the “SuKarne” meat market, both in Kennewick, which he used to store the drug supply and launder money.
The FBI followed the organizations with several other agencies, tracking the drug outreach across Eastern Washington, Idaho, Montana and even Arizona and California. Ten co-conspirators have been convicted.
“Parra admitted to being directly responsible for bringing 20 to 50 pound shipments of drugs into the Tri-Cities every few weeks from December 2016 through October 2019,” said the press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of Washington. “Even using conservative estimates, it appears that Parra was directly responsible for bringing more than a thousand pounds of drugs into Eastern Washington.”
Despite having no previous felony offenses, Chief Judge Stanley Bastian sentenced Parra to 191 months due to the severity of the case.
“”For years, Mr. Parra peddled life ravaging narcotics throughout our region with no regard for the communities, families, and individuals he was destroying,” said U.S. Attorney Vanessa Waldref. “The lengthy sentence imposed reflects the need to hold drug traffickers accountable for the serious harm they cause our communities and the need to deter like-minded individuals from engaging in similar crimes.”
