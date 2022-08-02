BENTON CITY, Wash. -
Benton City of Commerce hosted National Night Out with the goal of enhancing the relationship with law enforcement and the community. The event ran from 5-7p.m. in Benton City Park.
The annual event occurs every Aug. 2nd in the US. Benton City offered free food, games and music. FAZED, the alternative rock band, played music throughout the event.
Benton County Sheriff's Department and Fire Departments were in attendance as well. BCFD firefighters were providing child safety education using what they call an E.D.I.T.H. home, which stands for exit drills in the home.
Using a simulation home and fog machine, firefighters used the interactive activity to teach children about evacuation safety.
Captain Mike Meyer of BCFD #2 says that he has experienced National Night Out both as a policeman and a firefighter. He feels it's a way for the community and police to interact under positive circumstances. Meyer also says he thinks it helps build trust between the community and law enforcement.
Also in attendance were Benton PUD, Mid-Columbia Libraries and Prosser Memorial Health.
