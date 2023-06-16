BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- The victim of a shooting on June 10 that also hospitalized 6 people has been identified.
The shooting happened after an argument at a party involving teenagers and adults on the 25000 block of N. Willard Ave. in Benton City.
An autopsy was performed on June 14 and according to the Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) 20-year-old Jesus Contreras Chacon died after being shot in the back while sitting in a car.
The investigation into the shooting is ongoing and anyone with any information on the case is asked to contact the BCSO.
