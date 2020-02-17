BENTON CITY, WA - Back in May, Kennewick Irrigation District (KID) acquired land at the Badger Canon. They are back trying to get more land for a future reservoir project.

KID is asking property owners, if they want to sell their land. A Benton City resident, Chris Lentz, said they are particularly asking the owners of Robert Cox Farms.

Robert Cox Farm is a family owned farm for many years. Lentz said the farm does not want to sell their land. He says if KID takes over, the farm would have to look for land somewhere else.

“So it is not like that can replace it out here, that means they would have to go twenty miles away and replace it," Lentz said. "But you cannot farm like that, having some here and something twenty miles away. So we are just concerned about the districts plans out here."

Lentz says, KID has not had clear communication with residents.

“The process has been kinda hidden," he said. "Well that makes us concerned about what the real plan is for out here."

He said if there was more public debate and involvement, residents would feel better about it.

“We still don not know what it is going to look like, is it going to make our property worth less," he said.

If you want to vote on whether KID should move forward with the location for the reservoir, you can. The broad meeting will be held at the KID business office on February 18. The meeting is open to the public and will start at 9 a.m.