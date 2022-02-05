Benton City Revitalization Organization cleans up boat launch

BENTON CITY, Wash.-
The boat launch and recreational area around it is one of the first things you see when you cross the bridge into Benton City.
The Benton City Revitalization Organization is working to revitalize it. Jeff Von Schmauder is the vice-chairperson for BCRO.
"We have just, a tremendous group of volunteers and community organizations who have come together to do such amazing work, and it's really inspiring," said Von Schmauder.
They started on the south side and there were lots of branches overgrowth and garbage. Then, they worked their way over to the north side, giving the land some TLC.
"Its tangible results, you can see the improvements, and it's instant," said Von Schmauder.
This organization started small, but now more and more community members are uniting to help.
Alex Weber is the President of BCRO.
"You don't have to really convince people when it ultimately benefits the whole community, right. This is hopefully going to turn into a different type of Howard Amon where we can put benches in, plant grass seed," said Weber.
They work with other local organizations, the county, and the city to carry out their goals.
"None of us are paid, this is a total volunteer organization, it's all self-funded, and it's really fantastic to be a part of it," said Von Schmauder.
They have a few more projects they are working on too, with a vision to make Benton City even more beautiful.
"You know, we're here to just help out the community and ultimately revitalize this town. I think it has a lot of opportunities, a lot of growth opportunity especially given Tri-Cities is growing so much," said Weber.
Learn more about Benton City Revitalization here.