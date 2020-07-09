BENTON CITY, WA - The wineries off of #Exit96 in Benton City are hosting a Treasure Hunt on July 11-12. Ten wineries have selected "treasures" on their properties that tie closely to their winery, wine making, or vineyard practices.

Guests are invited to drive out and visit FOUR or more wineries, post a pic of the "treasures" from each winery and include the hashtag #Exit96TreasureHunt.

One winner will be selected at random and the winner will be contacted to pick up the SWAG Bag.

Most of the “treasures” can be seen from the car as you drive up to the winery, which is perfect for guests wanting curbside pick up of wines. For tasting and wine enjoyment, a reservation must be made with the winery.

#Exit96TreasureHunt CLUES

1. Col Solare | (509) 588-6806 | 50207 Antinori Road, Benton City

What is 60’ tall and receives the most requests for a tour?

2. Fidelitas | (509) 588-3469 | 51810 N Sunset Rd, Benton City

A symbol for “faithful, loyal, true”, that can be found on a bottle and in the vineyard too!

3. Frichette Winery | (509) 426-3227 | 39412 N Sunset Rd, Benton City

This is home to someone “who” protects our vineyard from pests

4. Hedges Family Estate | (509) 588-3155 | 53511 N Sunset Rd, Benton City

Part of our biodynamic team; a statue of one of our feathered friends

5. Hightower | (509) 588-2867 | 19418 E 583 PR NE, Benton City

What is both inside and outside our wine?

6. Purple Star Wines | (509) 628-7799 | 56504 NE Roza Rd, Benton City

Shake a Tail Feather

7. Red Mountain Trails Winery | (509) 832-3561 | 27314 E Ambassador Pr NE, Benton City

Howdy, welcome to the “neigh”borhood!

8. Sleeping Dog Wines | (509) 460-2886 | 45804 N Whitmore Prnw, Benton City

What is a serious artistic piece that reminds us that every dog has its day?

9. Tapteil | (509) 588-4460 | 20206 E 583 PR NE, Benton City

What is purple in color and closely related to mint and rosemary?

10. Upchurch | (425) 298-4923 | 32901 Vineyard View PR NE, Benton City

There was never a dog more guapo, He loved good cheese and tacos, Alas, he grew old, So now a stone mold, In memory, our beloved friend Paco

Wineries are open for curbside service and wine enjoyment. Appointments are necessary to enjoy wine at the wineries outside on their beautiful patios. Groups of up to five welcomed. Face masks are required.

For more info, see https://www.mywineyouniverse.com/post/treasure-hunt-in-wine-country