KENNEWICK, WA - The Benton Clean Air Agency issue a Air Quality Alert beginning Friday June 25, 2021, through Sunday June 27th.
The Air Quality from ground level ozone is expected to be moderate and could potentially become unhealthy for sensitive groups Monday and Tuesday June 28th and 29th.
Triple digit temperatures increase the chances we will see elevated ozone levels in the Tri-Cities over the next few days. Keep an eye on www.ozonematters.com for updated forecasts, health effects, protecting your health, and to find simple steps you can take to prevent ozone.