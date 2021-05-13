BENTON COUNTY, WA - Six former and one current Benton County deputies have served the county with separate tort claims, asking for $22 million dollars. All seven deputies say those in charge failed to protect them from embattled Sheriff, Jerry Hatcher.
What started as a criminal investigation against Benton County Sheriff, Jerry Hatcher about 15 months ago, soon became a recall effort with multiple court hearings, and a decision to move forward with the recall petition from the Washington Supreme Court, citing eight counts of illegal wrong-doings from his deputies.
Those same deputies, Commander Jon Law, Lts. Erik Magnuson and Mat Clarke, Sgt. Jason Erickson and retired Commanders Tom Croskrey and Steve Caughey, along with former Detective Todd Carlson are now pushing for a $22 million claim against Benton County.
Commissioner Jerome Delvin says although he and the other commissioners did what they could to support recall efforts and the deputies- this claim comes as no surprise.
"I think we tried to help the deputies as much as we are legally possible (able to), I mean we are limited, it’s another elected (official) and the law doesn’t allow us to do a lot with other elected (officials).. hardly anything actually. So yeah, it’s been very frustrating," Delvin told NBC Right Now.
Delvin along with the other two Benton County Commissioners signed a letter last year asking Hatcher to step down amid allegations of retaliation, open- threats, discrimination, obstruction, harassment, acts of wrong-doing and misuse of county property.
Sheriff Jerry Hatcher, who has repeatedly maintained his innocence tells NBC Right Now even with these latest claims he has no plans to resign. He calls the most recent claims a "money grab."
"This is a labor take over of an organization... you can say anything you want, but where's the proof? I haven’t done anything that would warrant that kind of- this is just a pure money grab," Hatcher said.
However, Lawyer Ron Leighton who represents the seven deputy plaintiffs says he and his clients will continue to push for justice.
"It’s not an attempt at a coup d'état by courtroom. That’s not what we are doing... these public law enforcement fellas are magnificent, and from my perspective they have been through hell and back. That’s why they took this action at this time," Leighton told NBC Right Now.
Benton County was served the tort claims last week and have 60 days to respond.
Commissioner Delvin say they will "look it over and make a determination on the next step, which may result in litigation."