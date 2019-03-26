WEST RICHLAND, WA- With West Richland growing, this increases the demand for more volunteer firefighters. The department relies on the volunteers to assist them in responding to the ever increasing number of incidents.

"The number of incidents go up every year last year we had over 1,700 incidents the previous year was just over 1,400," said Captain Bob Shannon. "That's a 17 percent increase in just one year that's the largest increase we have ever seen."

The station only requires you do some physical tests to make sure your body can handle situations you may be put in. As well as a test with a physician to ensure you are in proper shape. If fighting the actual fire isn't your cup of tea the department could use your help in logistical tasks such as paperwork and vehicle maintenance.

To help out the department you can download the application at the Benton County Fire District Four website or visit the station in person.