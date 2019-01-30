BENTON COUNTY, WA - Benton County Sheriff Jerry Hatcher announced on Wednesday, January 30, that he stands with other sheriffs across the state opposing Initiative 1639.

Sheriff Hatcher states in the press release posted on Facebook: "We (Sheriff Hatcher, Chiefs and Sheriffs in Benton and Franklin Counties and the Benton County Prosecuting Attorney on I-1639) unanimously feel without clarification the initiative as written is non-enforceable."

Sheriff Hatcher goes on to state: "As your Sheriff, I have sworn to uphold the United States Constitution and the Washington State Constitution. Therefore, until the legality of I-1639 is resolved, I have instructed my deputies to take no enforcement action as it pertains to I-1639. Deputies will document such matters. However, they will take no enforcement action."

Sheriff Hatcher and the Sheriff's Office join Cowlitz County, Franklin County, Klickitat County, and the Sheriff of Republic in this opposition.