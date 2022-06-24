KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Benton County Commissioners’ Office released clarification on the future of the Three Rivers Behavioral Health Recovery Center following confusion and misinformation in the community.
“We want to assure everyone in our community that the Recovery Center will happen,” said the press release. “Recent developments in acquiring a facility have caused us to change our plans to find the best possible location for these services.”
The county negotiated terms with LifePoint Health to buy the Kennewick General Hospital campus, aka the Trios Auburn Campus. Benton County says it still intends to buy the property, but it does come with restrictions on what can be done there, including what services can be provided. Some of the services intended for the campus will instead be offered at other campuses, while the KGH campus will offer other necessary services.
To best serve the community, Benton County plans to buy this property and buy or lease another facility. It is not set in stone which services will be offered where.
“It is still our goal to have a ‘No Wrong Door’ facility for persons experiencing mental health or substance use crisis and we want to assure everyone that no momentum has been lost in the establishment of a Recovery Center for our community and our region,” said the press release.
Benton County has received over $9 million in funding for the Three Rivers Behavioral Health Recovery Center project. It also contributed $5 million of the county’s American Rescue Plan Act funds.
The county’s goal is to have the recovery center up and running by 2025.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.