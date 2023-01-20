FINLEY, Wash.-

The Benton County Auditor's Office has partnered with the Finley School District for the installation of a drive-up ballot drop box at Finley Middle School.

The ballot drop box installed in Finley is located in the parking lot of Finley Middle School located at 37208 S. Finley Rd., Kennewick.

February Special Election ballots will be mailed January 25, 2023. Levies for several local school districts are on the ballot. The Special Election is February 14.

No postage is required whether a voter chooses either a drop box or to use the U.S. Postal Service. A complete list of ballot drop off locations can be found through the county website.