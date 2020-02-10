KENNEWICK, WA - Long-time Benton County attorney, Dave Petersen, has announced his intention to run for the Benton Franklin County Superior Court Judge position being vacated by the Honorable Bruce Spanner upon his retirement at the end of 2020.

Petersen has spent his 22+ year law career serving Benton and Franklin Counties in positions ranging from Franklin County Deputy Prosecutor, to Pasco Municipal Court Judge, to private-practice attorney. In addition to his work, Petersen has volunteered his services in the community in a number of ways. He assists the Benton Franklin Legal Aid Society with pro-bono cases, participates in the annual National Adoption Day festivities, and coaches the mock trial team at Tri-Cities Prep, among others.

“I believe, in addition to holding offenders accountable for their crimes, I have a duty to ensure that dignity and respect are fundamental beliefs employed by the court,” Petersen said. “Regardless of the matters before me, I will bring integrity, fairness and impartiality to the bench, while upholding the principles of the Constitution.”

Petersen has called the Tri-Cities “home” all of his life. He is married and has three daughters.