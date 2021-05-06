BENTON COUNTY, WA - The Benton County Auditors certify that there are the correct number of signatures to add the recall of Benton County Sheriff Jerry Hatcher on the next ballot.
Benton County Auditors certify the signatures for the recall of Sheriff Jerry Hatcher
-
- Updated
- Comments
Currently in Kennewick
83°F
Fair
85°F / 55°F
4 PM
83°F
5 PM
80°F
6 PM
77°F
7 PM
74°F
8 PM
70°F
Most Popular
Articles
- New information surfaces about the disappearance of Sofia Juarez
- 3-year-old saves parents lives during a late-night apartment fire in Kennewick
- Human remains found in rural Benton County
- Boater finds truck in the Columbia River that was stolen 5 years ago
- Benton County Doctor's license has been suspended for sexual misconduct
- UPDATE: Kennewick Police arrest suspects after 9 people shot with a BB gun, including a 5-year old girl
- City of Richland sees an increase of illegal motorized vehicle activity on park land
- "I feel sick, I feel helpless"; Defensive wounds show 5-year-old girl fought attacker
- Peloton recalls treadmills, halts sales, after a child dies
- Inside the world-famous Pendleton Underground Tours
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up to get breaking news, weather forecasts, and more in your email inbox.
More from this section
© Copyright 2021 NBC Right Now , 3312 W. Kennewick Avenue Kennewick, WA | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
You don't have any notifications.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.