BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- The Auditor's Office is set to begin verifying signatures on the Richland School Board recall petition on May 11.
Organizers of the recall campaign submitted over 18,000 signatures to the Auditor's Office on May 2 asking for a recall vote for board members Kari Williams, Semi Bird and Audra Bird.
According to the Auditor's Office the signature verification process will continue each business day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. until it is completed. The Auditor's Office anticipates that it will take between 5 and 10 days to finish the verification and canvassing process.
