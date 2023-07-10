BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- Benton County is about to receive ballots for the August primary election.
The Benton County Auditor's office will begin mailing out ballots on Wednesday July 12th 2023.
The ballots are for the primary election which includes races where more than two candidates filed for office, and 3 Richland School Board Recall measures.
According to the Benton County Auditors office. Ballots must be postmarked or returned on or before election day.
Election day is August 1st 2023.
Voters who lose or damage their ballot may access it online or by visiting the Benton County Voting Center located at 2618 N. Columbia Center Blvd. Richland, WA.
You may also request a replacement Ballot by calling (509) 736-3085.
Benton County Auditor's Office has stated that The most common reason ballots go unprocessed is due to invalid signature. To ensure your ballot is processed sign your ballot with the signature that will match the signature on file.
