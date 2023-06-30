KENNEWICK, Wash.- Benton County has acquired the Welch's Grape Juice warehouse on 10 E. Bruneau.
Benton County had previously agreed to purchase the property, but the County Commissioners entered into a purchase and sales agreement earlier than expected on June 27.
According to Benton County buying the property now will save the County money in the long run after the property owners offered a rebate of the first year's lease and $100,000 off the purchase price.
"The lease, had we run it to its full term of 25 years would have cost $6.9 million, and so, the purchase price at $4.8 million resulted in an about $2.1 million cost savings to the County,” Matt Rasmussen, Deputy County Administrator.
The purchase will also help Benton County build a Behavioral Resource Center slated for the E. Bruneau location and the old Kennewick General Hospital. According to a press release from the County, state and federal grants being used for the center require a lease or deed for the land, which the county now has.
