BENTON COUNTY, WA - The Benton County Canine Shelter is asking for donations to Vista Vet after finding three husky's tied to a tree and shot yesterday evening.
The shelter wrote in a Facebook post stating, "With a sad heart I am asking for more donations to Vista Vet. Last night we had three husky's found tied to a tree and shot. Unfortunately one did not make it and the other two really need our help. We don't want to give up on them but will need all the help we can get to cover costs. Thank you so much in advance for anything donated to the Benton County account at Vista. We are still in the middle of getting all the hoarding pups getting taken care of as well, so its a lot for us to take on at once."
Doctor Laura Gosink with Mid Columbia Pet Emergency Services in Pasco tells us, she got a call about two adult huskies and a puppy suffering from gunshot wounds after being tied to a tree in Benton county.
Doctor Gosink says the puppy was shot in the chest and died on scene, the other two were shot in the head.
Dr Gosink was able to take out the bullet casing from the white female husky who they named phoenix, but they weren't able to get the bullet out of the other silver male husky's tooth who they have named stark.
The dogs are currently recovering from surgery at Mid Columbia pet emergency and are going to be transferred to vista veterinary hospital tomorrow.
If you would like to donate to cover the cost of these dogs medical bills you can donate to either the Mid Columbia Pet Emergency Services or Vista Veterinary Hospital.
If you have any questions, call (509) 460-4923.
