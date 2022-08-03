BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Mark Kevin Serban, born in 1986, was sentenced to life on August 3, 2022, with the possibility of release after 76.5 months for second degree attempted child rape, plus 34 months for third degree child rape. He will spend a minimum of nine years in prison with this sentence and will be under the Department of Corrections supervision for the rest of his life.
Using an online application, Serban talked to someone he thought was 13. Despite knowing they were supposed to be 13, he still talked about having sex with them. Serban said he lived with a 15-year-old, who he said could be an excuse for the 13-year-old to come over, according to the Benton County Prosecutor’s Office.
Unbeknownst to Serban, the supposed 13-year-old was not so, and was actually an undercover detective for the Southeast Regional Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (SER-ICAC). Serban made plans to meet for sex, but when he got there, he was arrested.
Turns out, he actually did live with a 15-year-old, who he was investigated for sexually abusing in 2020. Someone had come forward with observations of the abuse, but the teenager denied it. But after the SER-ICAC arrest, the 15-year-old told law enforcement they had been sexually abused by Serban for years.
“Justice was done on this sad case thanks to the Southeast Regional Internet Crimes against Children Task Force, Kennewick police detective Bill Dramis, Richland police detective Matt Nelson and Deputy Prosecutors Laurel Holland and Anita Petra,” said the Benton County Prosecutor’s Office. “Their work ensured justice for a child victim caught in an impossible situation and made the Tri Cities a safer place.”
