Benton County chiropractor on probation after taking patient's pills

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — The Washington state Department of Health placed a Benton County chiropractor’s license under probation in July 2022 after an incident at a patient’s home. Nathan Scott Anderson received his license from the state in January 2014.
The patient in question received treatment from Anderson between November 2017 and September 2018. During this time, he started visiting her at home, but not for treatment. Sometimes, Anderson would even ask his patient if he could take her prescribed hydrocodone pills; she gave him pills several times, according to the statement of charges from the DOH.
It is reported that the patient found Anderson going through the medications in her room multiple times. When she confronted him about it, he said he was just using her water to take his pills, plus making sure her medications were in order. The statement of charges said she ran low on hydrocodone pills early that month.
In another instance, Anderson came to help the patient and her husband move. She reported watching him pick up her husband’s pills off the floor, and not seeing them after that. The pills were a controlled substance.
The DOH alleges that Anderson violated multiple codes, including the misuse of controlled substances, possession of controlled substances and acts of moral corruption in a statement of charges issued in May 2021.
Anderson agreed to disciplinary actions in an order from the DOH on July 11 after reportedly admitting to the key facts and cooperating with investigations. He was ordered to enroll in the Washington Recovery and Monitoring Program for at least one year. His license will be on probation until the WRAMP says he does not need monitoring. Anderson must pay for the monitoring, report to the DOH every three months and cannot visit any of his patients.
