BENTON COUNTY, WA - The Benton County Board of Commissioners applauds the Benton County Deputy Sheriff's Guild in its decision to no longer support Sheriff Jerry Hatcher, the board said in a letter on Tuesday, Feb. 25.
The letter - signed by the board consisting of Jim Beaver, Jerome Delvin, and Shon Small - says they appreciate the guild's continued dedication and commitment to the community and safety despite hardships and failed leadership.
"It saddens us that your working environment has been deteriorated so quickly and drastically during Sheriff Hatcher's tenure, and we wish to express our gratitude to you all as you continue to work diligently in the negative environment described in the Benton County Deputy Sheriff Guild's letter to us on January 31, 2020," the board's letter reads.
The letter ends with the board saying they will do "everything in their power" to ensure the guild has the resources necessary to continue to serve the community.