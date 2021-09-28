Benton County Commissioners appoint Tom Croskrey as the new sheriff

BENTON COUNTY, WA - Benton County Board of Commissioners appointed Tom Croskrey as the new Benton County Sheriff at the board meeting on September 28th.
Croskrey was one of three proposed candidates for the sheriff's positions that opened after the previous sheriff, Jerry Hatcher, was recalled.
Each candidate was asked the same six questions and after the interviews, the board members voted unanimously to appoint Croskrey as the new Benton County Sheriff.
Tom Croskrey will serve as the Benton County Sheriff until the end of 2022.