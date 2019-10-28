KENNEWICK, WA – The Benton County Commissioners took control of the Benton County Jail and the Benton County Corrections Department from the Sheriff’s Office on October 23 at 12:01 a.m.

The Benton County Commissioners, Commander Scott Souza, and Captain Josh Shelton say "this decision was not made lightly and involved careful consideration of the benefits and risks of assuming responsibility of the Jail and the Corrections Department."

A message released on October 28th from the aforementioned commissioners, commander and captain reads:

"The Benton County Corrections Department would like to reassure the community that we intend to work as collaboratively as possible with the Sheriff’s Office to facilitate a smooth transition of the operations of the Benton County Jail and the Corrections Department to minimize any potential impacts to employees, the public, or other law enforcement agencies."

The message also states: "The Corrections Department, despite no longer being the responsibility of the Sheriff’s Office, will continue to have the same highly-trained and qualified officers and command staff managing and facilitating the day-to-day operations of the Jail. These individuals have proved, time and again, that they are leaders in their field and will continue to maintain that status throughout this transition."

The Benton County Commissioners, Commander Scott Souza, and Captain Josh Shelton say they "have every intention of collaborating and cooperating with the Sheriff’s Office and other local law enforcement agencies to get any concerns resolved in a timely manner. We would like to extend our deepest thanks to our community and our partners for their patience and understanding as we go through this transition. We are excited to build upon past successes of the Corrections Department and look forward to improving our services in the years ahead."