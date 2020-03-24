Kennewick, WA – The Benton County Board of Commissioners will be live-broadcasting their regular meeting on March 31, 2020 at 9 AM.
The link to access this broadcast will be available on the Benton County website at the link below, along with the meeting agenda, minutes from past meetings, and audio recordings of past meetings.
Live Broadcast: https://www.co.benton.wa.us/agendalist.aspx?categoryid=1181
Any member of the public who wishes to attend the Commissioners’ meeting in-person must attend at the Prosser Courthouse (620 Market Street, Prosser). The Kennewick Justice Center will not be streaming the meeting and will not be available to the public to attend the meeting in-person.
At this time, the meeting held on March 31, 2020 is the only meeting planned to be live broadcast. Any changes to meeting broadcasting or availability in the future will be posted.