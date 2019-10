BENTON COUNTY, WA - The Benton County Commissioners have voted to take control of the Benton County Jail from Sheriff Jerry Hatcher.

Commissioners James Beaver and Jerome Delvin voted yes for the motion to take control of the jail, while Shon Small voted no.

The motion goes into effect Wednesday morning at 12:01 a.m., October 23rd. Temporary aid will be brought in to help transition the jail.