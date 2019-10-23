BENTON COUNTY, WA - The Benton County Jail is no longer controlled by the Sheriff's Office.

The Benton County Commissioners voted Tuesday morning, Oct. 22 to take control of the jail from Sheriff Jerry Hatcher. The vote passed two to one: Jerome Delvin and James Beaver voting to take over the Benton County Jail, and Shon Small voting no.

The commissioners took over the 700-bed jail at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday morning. They say they will be hiring temporary administrative staff to help with the transition.

Commissioner Small's reason for voting to not take over the jail?

"At the end of the day, I think we needed to do our due diligence and make sure this is truly the right move... and take three or four months versus two weeks," Small said.

Commissioner Delvin presents a resolution that is over 100 pages.

"I've had it... I think we need to get control of that for the safety of our employees; that's my number one concern," Delvin said.

Delvin said he had three other concerns: mental health services, finances, and adherence to contracts.

"They need to know that they are safe at their work place. That's what I think this does and so you vote no that's fine... I understand your loyalty to the sheriff or whatever those are," Delvin said during the vote.

"You gotta look at things personally and professionally," Small said. "First of all I do not condone what he ended up doing personally; however when it comes to professional things the jail is a very well ran facility."

Some Benton County residents are furious with the decision.

"I know there's personal issues going on right now and there's personalities... that's not the concern, the concern is this is not in the best interest of the citizens, and the citizens of our county were not alerted and not aware of what was going down," said Dallas Parr, a Richland resident.

The commander of the jail will be Scott Souza, now running it for the commissioners.

"I'm confident that the jail will continue to operate efficiently and safety is the top priority," Souza said.

Beaver was phoned into the meeting so NBC Right Now did not get a chance to talk to him, but we did speak with Sheriff Hatcher.

Sheriff Hatcher is concerned with the decision, saying it was just too fast and the timing was not right.

He says it takes a lot to run a jail. The budget for the jail, Sheriff Hatcher says, is $16 million. But it's not just about the funding - rather the experience, which Sheriff Hatcher says the commissioners have never done before.

Sheriff Hatcher says he sent commissioners a letter Monday night asking them to reconsider the decision because of a lack of public comment or input... but failed to change their minds.

He says when it comes to communication between him and the commissioners about topics within the jail or funding, he says there's simply no response.

"We have needs, but you have to have commissioners that are engaged and unfortunately that is just simply not the case here in Benton County. It breaks my heart and I think it creates an unnecessary burden on the taxpayers and a risk to the individuals that are going to be in there."

Sheriff Hatcher said when commissioners look at taking over a jail, there is usually a problem as to why they would need to, but he hasn't heard of any. He says with the new change of leadership not only will it be a burden on the workers, but the taxpayers as well.

Sheriff Hatcher says it will cost more money just to make the changes required by the commissioners.