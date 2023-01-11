KENNEWICK, Wash.-
The Benton County Coroner's Office has received accreditation from the International Association of Coroners and Medical Examiners (IACME).
According to a Benton County press release the coroner’s office self-submitted to this process for the purpose of ensuring their operating policies, procedures, and practices are within international guidelines.
"The IACME is proud to say the Benton County Coroner’s Office is a great representation of what our association expects from an accredited office,” said John Fudenberg, Executive Director of IACME.
The accreditation process includes review of 288 standards including administrative, forensic, investigative, and facility reviews according to today's press release.
The IACME requires 100% compliance of mandatory standards and 90% of all applicable standards.
Accreditation certification lasts for five years.
