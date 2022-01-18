KENNEWICK – According to a press release from Benton County, the Corrections Department is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak in the Kennewick jail.
The jail currently has 420 inmates, who live across 20 housing units. Right now, numbers cite 97 inmates testing positive for COVID-19. They are experiencing reportedly minor symptoms. Another 91 inmates have been exposed to COVID-19 and are in quarantine. Benton County cites the outbreak as currently contained, affecting 8 of the 20 units.
Inmates are tested regularly following public health official guidance. COVID-19 tests and medications are available to inmates at no cost.
Benton County reports following the guidance of the Benton-Franklin Health Department, the National Sheriff’s Association and the CDC’s Corrections Unit. Procedures followed include vigorous testing of inmates in the eight units, twice daily sanitation, quarantining all positive results and exposures and the distribution of masks to inmates.
When a new inmate comes to the jail, they quarantine for ten days and take COVID-19 tests before moving to general population.
The outbreak has also affected an estimated 24 corrections officers, with six out currently.
“We greatly appreciate the patience and support of our community as we continue to work towards our mission of providing a safe and secure correctional environment for staff, visitors, and those entrusted to our care – in the age of COVID,” said the press release.
The full press release is available here: