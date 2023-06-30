PROSSER, Wash.- Benton County Democrats hosted a conversation about affordable housing on Thursday at the Airfield Winery in Prosser.
The event featured social time with wine and light vittles followed by a hearing from local developer and former democratic speechwriter Nathaniel Clevenger on the topic of affordable housing.
"It's really important to really carefully think about how we continue to build great neighborhoods and ensure that everybody is safe, that everybody is comfortable in that neighborhood, and that everybody has access to housing," said physician Maricela Sanchez.
In addition to talking about how to make affordable housing in the area, the event discussed finding the barriers lying between the community and volunteering.
"So right now it's a great opportunity to be able to see so many good people stand up to take on that big responsibility in order to be able to give back to the community," said Rural Americans United CEO Doug White.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.