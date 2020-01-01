BENTON CITY, WA - Benton County deputies arrested a man after he allegedly assaulted his former girlfriend and tried to escape arrest.

On Tuesday, Dec. 31 at about 6:15 p.m., the 33-year-old victim met her ex-boyfriend at the Conoco gas station on 9th Street and Chris Avenue in Benton City.

The victim told deputies her ex-boyfriend, 31-year-old Rudolfo Lopez Alfaro, got into her car and told her to drive. He then began punching her in the face.

Deputies say the victim drove south out of Benton City and up Webber Canyon Road before stopping the car, because she couldn't see well with the blood in her eyes. She told deputies Alfaro forced her into the back seat and threatened her with a pistol.

The victim said she was able to run away, and was later treated at Kadlec Medical Center for several broken teeth, a broken hand and cuts.

At about 10:05 a.m. on Jan. 1, deputies saw Alfaro leaving a house on 7th Street. When deputies tried to contact him, he ran away but was later caught and arrested by K-9 Sable and his partner, Deputy Fredrickson.