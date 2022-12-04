BENTON COUNTY, Wash. -
Deputies with the Benton County Sheriff's Office are investigating a stolen car reported over night near Badger Canyon.
The stolen car is described to be a black 2014 Ford F-350 with 4 doors.
At this time, deputies are still working to find a suspect.
BCSO Deputies are busy today helping Washington State Patrol with car accidents throughout the area.
"We would like to remind everyone to please use extreme caution as we drive on the roadways. Even though you may not see snow on surface, it doesn't mean the roadway isn't slick. Please be safe," says the Benton County Sheriff's Office.
