KENNEWICK, WA - Benton County deputies are looking for a suspect vehicle after a report of shots fired in southwest Kennewick Thursday morning.

At about 8:20 a.m., deputies responded to the area of the report, at Vaca Road north of Reata Road. Residents reported hearing two shots fired and then saw a dark-colored SUV speed away.

The vehicle was described as possibly being a Jeep Cherokee. One of the nearby homes' security cameras captured these images of the suspect vehicle.

If anyone has information regarding this case, please contact dispatch at 628-0333 reference BCSO case #20-02145.