BENTON CITY, WA - Benton County Sheriff's Deputies are searching for a suspicious black car in the Benton City and Prosser Area.

At about 3:00 a.m. deputies received a call of a suspicious black car in the area of Webber Canyon Road and Badger Road just south of Benton City.

A deputy spotted the car with Idaho plates near McBee Road and Webber Canyon Road and attempted to stop it.

However, the car drove off, while the driver threw mail out of it.

The deputy lost sight of the car due to the heavy fog in the area.

A short time later, Prosser Police spotted the car in their city. A high speed chase started that eventually led onto State Route 221.

The fog in the area presented a safety hazard for officers and the chase ended.

The car was last seen on SR 221 heading towards Sellards Road. Deputies say the car had a partial Idaho plate of K00.

If you see the car, call 911.

Deputies are going through the discarded mail to identify any victims.