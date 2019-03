KENNEWICK, WA- A Benton County deputy was transported to a local hospital early Sunday afternoon after being involved in a car crash.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Columbia Center Boulevard and West Canal Drive in Kennewick. The Benton County deputy was heading northbound on Columbia Center Blvd when another car traveling eastbound on Canal Dr crashed into the deputy.

Two passengers in the other car were also transported to a hospital with minor injuries.