BENTON COUNTY, WA - On Jan. 3rd, 2020, Benton County Sheriff's Office detectives identified two people who had cashed checks that were stolen from someone's mailbox.

The suspects were identified as 47-year-old Jamie Spain and 44-year-old Carma Jones, both from the Spokane area and both with multiple outstanding warrants.

Detectives found where Jones was selling items on Facebook Marketplace, and were able to fool Jones and Spain to meet them in the Kohl's parking lot where they were arrested.

Spain and Jones were booked into the Benton County jail on their outstanding warrants and other charges.