OLYMPIA, WA - The Washington Medical Commission (WMC) has suspended the the license of Scott Owen Davis, MD (MD00042529) for practice below the standard of care including violation of sexual misconduct rules.
Further disciplinary proceedings by the WMC are pending.
NOTE: Respondent in this action is to be distinguished from the several “Scott Davis” credentialed individuals. The action noted above is against Scott Owen Davis, Physician and Surgeon License No. MD00042529.
Legal documents in this case are available online by visiting the Washington Department of Health Provider Credential Search website.