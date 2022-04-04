Benton County Elections Division has moved next door

BENTON COUNTY, WA - The Benton County Voting Center has changed their location, but not too far way.
The Voting Center has moved to 2618 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Richland effective April 1, 2022.
This location is next to the current location at the North end of Columbia Center Blvd.
The Auditor’s Office will be mailing Special Election ballots on Wednesday, April 6, 2022.
On the ballot you will find local levy measures for school districts.
For a complete list of what is on the ballot, you can view a sample ballot on their website.
Ballots must be postmarked or returned on or before Election Day, April 26. No postage is required for ballots returned via the US Postal Service.
Individuals who are not currently registered to vote, can register at the Voting Center new location.
More information about voting you can visit their website, or call (509) 736-3085.
